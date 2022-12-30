A half-dozen cool things in music, from two points of view:

Phil Griffin of Plymouth:

1 Black Nativity, Penumbra Theatre. If you have not seen this Twin Cities holiday tradition, you've missed out. Greta Oglesby and Dennis Spears were outstanding, but there was not a weak member in the cast or band.

2 George Winston, Orchestra Hall. A bent-over man, with a terrible cold, slowly shuffled across the stage to a Steinway piano, bowed three times to the audience, said a few words and then the magic of his hands took over to the joy of an audience in complete synchronicity with the performer.

3 The Porch Party, Champlin. For several decades a group of my college choir friends and their families have gathered with our instruments to sing carols and songs of the season. It is my favorite musical night of the year.

Jon Bream, Star Tribune critic:

1 Bob Dylan interview, Wall Street Journal. The presentation was suitably weirdly Dylanesque: a brief introduction and then just 20 topics in bold-face type (technology, creativity, songwriting, etc.) followed by direct quotes from the bard himself. Favorite lines: "To be creative you've got to be unsociable and tight-assed" and regarding his concert tours, "it is a perfect way to stay anonymous and still be a member of the social order. You're the master of your fate. But it's not an easy path to take, not fun and games."

2 Marissa Mulder, Crooners. The New York City cabaret singer delivered her John Prine show, capturing the vividness, tenderness, truthfulness and humor of his terrific songs. She set up each piece with a back story, then animated the tune with her endearing theatricality, dramatic phrasing and pianist Jon Weber's subtle but dynamic arrangements.

3 The Bad Plus, the Dakota. In their second holiday run with the revamped lineup, the celebrated Twin Cities-launched jazz quartet hit its stride. Chris Speed's saxophone has become a main voice, with Ben Monder's guitar providing more filigree than leads. But it was the rhythms of masterful drummer Dave King and steady bassist Reid Anderson that kept the Bad Plus grounded and growing. New sounds but same compelling personality.

