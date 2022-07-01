A half-dozen cool things in music, from two points of view:

Karen R. Nelson of Minneapolis:

1 Joseph, Blue Ox Music Festival. This hot sibling trio from Oregon was one of many highlights at the Eau Claire fest. The three-part vocal harmonies soared and twisted from Natalie Schepman and her twin sisters Allison and Meegan Closner. Their passionate and edgy songs tap personal angst and inspiration, from primal anthems to intimate musings.

2 Wild Horses, Blue Ox Music Festival. The Virtual Band Competition winner, this Northwoods band to watch featured Jed LaPlant's deep gravelly vocals and urgent guitar paired with Ariana LaPlant's intense and stirring harmonies and fiddle. This sextet delivered with verve and drive. A festival standout.

3 BZ3 Organ Trio, Schooner Tavern. This lean, classic lineup showcased three of the Twin Cities' best-of-the-best jazz and soul stalwarts — versatile organist Brian Ziemniak, award-winning guitarist Troy Norton and stellar drummer Kevin Washington. What a sonic treat.

Jon Bream, Star Tribune critic:

1 Music stars speak out on women's rights. They're using various forums to address the Roe v. Wade decision. Janelle Monae and Jazmine Sullivan did it on the BET Awards. At England's massive Glastonbury fest, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Megan Thee Stallion, Lorde, Phoebe Bridgers and Kendrick Lamar all denounced the reversal. Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong announced at a U.K. concert that he'll revoke his U.S. citizenship and move to England. Lizzo donated $500,000 to Planned Parenthood. Lukas Nelson posted a new song on Instagram.

2 "Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations," Orpheum Theatre. This jukebox musical may lack the heightened drama of "Jersey Boys," but there are some terrific voices, smooth choreography and, most importantly, an unbeatable catalog of songs, even if the prominent "If You Don't Know Me by Now" was not from the Temptations or Motown.

3 Tierney Sutton, the Dakota. Accompanied by guitarist Serge Merlaud and bassist Kevin Axt, the veteran jazz vocalist sang with grace and nuance and scatted with unfettered panache, especially on Joni Mitchell tunes.

to contribute: popmusic@startribune.com