Six cool things in music, from two points of view:

Derek Johnson of Plymouth:

1 Dijon, "Absolutely." A friend sent a YouTube link titled "playing the first song from my first album," and the raw emotion in Dijon's voice along with the kinetic energy of this live performance instantly won me over. "Absolutely" has been on repeat for me. I'm excited to see Dijon perform at First Avenue May 16.

2 Wilco on "Austin City Limits." After a loving ACL Hall of Fame induction speech by Rosanne Cash, Wilco opened its induction set with an all-time favorite of mine, "A Shot in the Arm." "The ashtray says you were up all night" ranks among the greatest opening lines in rock history.

3 Trailer for Foo Fighters' "Studio 666." A campy horror movie starring the Foo Fighters? I'm down to see how a band that created some highly entertaining and inventive music videos transitions to a feature film about recording an album in a haunted mansion. I'm still laughing at the thought of a demonic Dave Grohl.

Jon Bream, Star Tribune critic:

1 Artists protest Morgan Wallen's appearance on Grand Ole Opry. The ostracized country star, who was filmed making a racial slur last year, unexpectedly appeared on the revered Opry, setting off well-warranted outcries from the Black Opry, an organization of Black roots performers, and such allies as Brandi Carlile and Jason Isbell.

2 "A Final Visit With Michael Nesmith," Rolling Stone. Writer Andy Greene got to know the reluctant Monkee over the past decade, and the Zen-like Nesmith opened up before his death about his legacy, marijuana use and Christian Science beliefs rejecting modern medicine. Illuminating and sad.

3 "Learning to Live Together: The Return of Mad Dogs & Englishmen." In 2015, the Tedeschi Trucks Band assembled a live tribute to Joe Cocker's landmark 1970 U.S. tour featuring 12 original Cocker bandmates, including Leon Russell and Rita Coolidge. Juxtaposing vintage and contemporary footage (augmented by past and present interviews), this 2021 film is a heartwarming tribute to the notion of a touring rock 'n' roll family circus. A soulful time-travel treat.

