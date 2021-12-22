MEXICO CITY — A powerful earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.0 struck in the Pacific Ocean on Wednesday off Mexico's western coast, but there were no immediate reports of damage.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake occurred around 4:22 p.m. off the coast of Jalisco state.

Mexico's National Civil Defense office said the quake's epicenter was about 175 miles (280 kilometers) west of Cihuatlan, a town near the Pacific coast port of Manzanillo.

Neither the governor nor the civil defense office of Jalisco state offered any immediate information on possible damages.