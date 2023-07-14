A 20-year-old Kansas City man received a 51-year term Friday for fatally shooting two men in the back of the head in north Minneapolis as part of a suspected drug-related hit job.

Lavell J. Piggie was sentenced in Hennepin County District Court after pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree intentional murder in connection with the Feb. 10, 2022 deaths of Case S. Ritzman, 30, of St. Paul and Malik T. Carr-Riggins, 23, of Minneapolis.

With credit for time in jail since his arrest, Piggie is expected to serve the first 32¾ years of his term in prison and the balance on supervised release.

In a court filing ahead of sentencing, Assistant County Attorney Joshua Larson argued for Piggie to receive a 51-year term for what he termed a double execution.

Piggie gave the men "no warning or explanation for his actions," Larson wrote. "Sitting behind the men in a vehicle, traveling the streets of north Minneapolis, [Piggie] shot each man four times in the back of the head with his .40-caliber handgun. Each died instantly. [He] hopped out of their moving car and ran away."

Shortly after the shooting, a court filing noted that investigators suspected a "high-level drug dealer ... set Carr-Riggins up to be killed by [Piggie]." Carr-Riggins was known to authorities as a North Side drug dealer, while Ritzman "was known ... as being a drug user."

In a statement released after sentencing, County Attorney Mary Moriarty said: "Gun violence remains far too common in our communities. Yet again, we see in this case how the prevalence of guns can turn disputes violent, even among those who were apparently friends.

"As a community, this violence must spur us to action. We will continue to work with law enforcement to aggressively prosecute violence and hold accountable those who are responsible. But arrest and prosecution will never be enough. We must address the issues that make violence a viable decision for far too many people. We must seek to prevent violence before another life is lost or another family is shattered."

According to the complaint and other court records:

Police heard gunfire about 3:45 p.m. Feb. 10 and found a vehicle in a snowbank in the 2000 block of N. Sheridan Avenue. The engine was running, and the rear passenger-side door was open.

Carr-Riggins was behind the wheel and dead from four gunshots to the head. Ritzman was next to him and also dead — he had been shot twice in the head, once in the neck and once in his left forearm. Officers collected eight .40-caliber cartridges from the seat behind Ritzman.

A woman told police she had been with Carr-Riggins and Piggie at a home in north Minneapolis that day. Ritzman drove up, she said, and they all got in the vehicle and headed to the Sheridan Avenue location, where Piggie shot the two men.

Witnesses reported seeing Piggie running down an alley and the car rolling to a stop.

On Feb. 17, police searched a home associated with Piggie and recovered "significant amounts" of crack cocaine, fentanyl, marijuana and other drugs. They also found more than $3,000 and ammunition of the same caliber as the cartridges in the backseat of the vehicle where the shooting occurred.

Officers tracked Piggie to Brooklyn Center and arrested him after a brief high-speed chase. He denied many aspects of the allegations against him, including being in the car when the killings took place.