Introduction: Host Michael Rand gives some of his own thoughts on the impact of Title IX, the sweeping anti-discrimination legislation signed into law 50 years ago today. You'll also hear excellent perspectives from three highly successful women athletes: Paralympian Mallory Weggemann, hockey legend Natalie Darwitz and Olympic gold medal skier Jessie Diggins.

21:00: The Twins fell out of first place with a gut-punch loss to Cleveland, losing two big leads and allowing a four-run ninth inning in an 11-10 loss. Manager Rocco Baldelli called it "unsatisfying," which is a supreme understatement.

25:00: The NBA Draft is finally upon us Thursday. What will the Wolves do with the No. 19 pick? You'll hear from personnel boss Tim Connelly as he provides insights into the process.

