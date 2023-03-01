Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A 23-year-old man was sentenced to a 50-year term for wounding an Albert Lea, Minn., police officer and two other people during an eight-hour standoff at his apartment building in late 2020.

Devin M. Weiland was sentenced Tuesday in Freeborn County District Court after jurors convicted him last fall of three counts of first-degree attempted murder, including one count of attempted murder of a police officer, and three counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

With credit for time in jail since his arrest, Weiland is expected to serve the first 31 years and three months in prison. The rest would be served on supervised release.

According to prosecutors:

Weiland fired more than 80 rounds during the standoff Nov. 29, 2020. One shot hit officer Kody Needham in the chest, where he was wearing a protective vest.

Weiland also wounded an apartment complex resident in the arm and a neighbor in the leg as the man drove past on his way to work.

Weiland told authorities that he made the initial report of gunfire or fireworks in the neighborhood that first brought police to his apartment building.

He eventually emerged from his apartment and surrendered.

Weiland told police he thought they were going to take his guns. Three rifles and a shotgun were seized from his apartment.

Needham has since left the Albert Lea Police Department to become an Otter Tail County sheriff's deputy.