A single-vehicle crash on an icy road in northern Minnesota killed a 5-year-old passenger, officials said.

The wreck occurred about 3:50 p.m. Tuesday roughly 30 miles north of Duluth on Vermilion Trail near Harris Bay Road, the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office said.

According to the Sheriff's Office:

The vehicle rolled over on the icy road. A passerby stopped to help and called the crash in to law enforcement. Emergency medical responders arrived and began lifesaving efforts but soon declared the child dead at the scene.

Two other people in the vehicle, an adult who was driving and another child, were taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Identities of the vehicle occupants have yet to be released.

"The road conditions were ice-packed due to the recent snowfall and freezing temperatures," a Sheriff's Office statement read.