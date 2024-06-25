Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. — Authorities have arrested a man suspected in shootings Monday night at apartments outside of Las Vegas that left five people dead and a 13-year-old girl critically wounded.

The North Las Vegas Police Department identified the suspect as 57-year-old Erick Adams. They described the shootings at separate apartments as an ''isolated incident'' and said there was no active threat to the public.

Police haven't disclosed a motive for the shootings or what charges Adams will face. The police department didn't immediately respond to phone and emailed messages seeking comment.

The victims haven't been identified by name but were described by police as a person in their 40s, a person in their late 50s, two women in their mid-20s and a man in his early 20s.