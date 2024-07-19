Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Five people, including four children, were killed in a Thursday night shooting in central Alabama, authorities said.

Brandon Kendrick, 32, was arrested on multiple counts of capital murder for the death of a woman and four children in Bibb County, court records show. The children were all under the age of 14. The victims were shot in the head with a handgun, according to a document filed with the arrest warrant.

WBMA-TV reported that Kendrick was married to the woman who was killed and is the father of two of the children. He remained at the scene and law enforcement took him into custody without a struggle.

The shooting occurred in the West Blocton community which is about 40 miles (64 kilometers) southwest of Birmingham

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is expected to release more information on Friday.