Five Minnesota breweries had an extra reason to raise a glass last week after winning medals in the World Beer Cup during the Craft Brewers Conference.

Held at the Minneapolis Convention Center, the four-day event drew more than 10,000 people from the industry who talked with experts and attended educational workshops.

The week culminated with the World Beer Cup awards. This year, there were more than 10,000 entries — its largest to date — in 103 beer-style categories. In all, there were nearly 2,500 breweries representing 57 countries.

"Winning an award at this extremely competitive event symbolizes one of the greatest accomplishments in the art of brewing," said Chris Swersey, competition director.

Minnesota breweries took home three golds and three bronzes:

Dual Citizen Brewing Co. of St. Paul won a gold medal in the barley wine-style ale category for its Mayhem and Mischief. (725 Raymond Av., St. Paul, dcbc.com)

Bent Paddle Brewing Company's taproom and pilot brewery took home a gold for its Altbear, an entry in the German-style Altbier category. The pilot brewery is Bent Paddle's small-batch, experimental arm; the beers are only available in the taproom. (1832 W. Michigan St., Duluth, bentpaddlebrewing.com)

Drop Forge Milk Stout from Pantown Brewing Co. in St. Cloud also won a gold medal. The milk stout, one of its flagship beers, took top honors in the sweet stout or cream stout category. (408 37th Av. N., St. Cloud, pantownbrewing.com)

Bent Paddle Brewing Co. also went home with a bronze medal in the international India pale ale category for its Bent Hop. Unlike the Duluth brewery's smaller experimental beers, the flagship IPA is widely available. bentpaddlebrewing.com

Fans of coffee beer have a local winner in Dangerous Man Brewing Co. in Minneapolis. Its Double Cream Coffee Dream took home a bronze medal in the coffee beer category. (1300 NE. 2nd St., Mpls., dangerousmanbrewing.com)

And Brass Foundry Brewing Co. of Minneapolis took home a bronze medal for its Bottom Bouncer Brown Ale in the English-style brown ale category. Unlike the other breweries, Brass Foundry doesn't have a taproom, but its beer is widely available — check brassfoundrybrewing.com for details.

For a full list of winners, go to brewersassociation.org.

The World Beer Cup is the work of the not-for-profit Brewers Association, which works with America's small and independent craft brewers. Planning is already underway for the 2023 Craft Brewers Conference and World Beer Cup, which will be held May 7-10 in Nashville.