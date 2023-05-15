Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

MILWAUKEE —

Five people, including a 1-year-old girl, were killed in an overnight crash in Milwaukee when a speeding car struck another vehicle in an intersection, police said.

Milwaukee police said a southbound car crashed into a westbound vehicle about 11:45 p.m. Sunday and the force of the impact ejected several people from the westbound car.

Four passengers in the westbound vehicle died at the scene, police said. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office identified them as 1-year-old Aniya Robinson; two 15-year-old girls, Mercedes Brown-Weeks and Mikayla Rattler; and a 17-year-old boy, Isreal Williams.

A fifth passenger in the westbound vehicle, a 32-year-old man, also died from his injuries, police announced Monday evening. His name wasn't immediately released

That car's driver, a 20-year-old Milwaukee woman, was hospitalized in serious condition. She was arrested on a charge of homicide by negligent operation/vehicle, police said.

Police said a 32-year-old woman who was driving the southbound car was arrested on suspicion of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, although the crash investigation is still ongoing.

At the time of the crash, police said that motorist was traveling at a high speed.

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson called that crash and another deadly accident early Monday where a car crashed into a tree, killing the driver and injuring two passengers, ''horrifying.''

He noted that his administration has tried to make the city's roads safer, in part by redesigning streets, but said, ''clearly, there is more work to do.''

"Addressing the human factor — the actions of drivers — is a big part of the efforts ahead,'' Johnson said.