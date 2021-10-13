Happy 35th birthday, Summit

Is there a better place for a party than a beer hall? Last month Summit Brewing (910 Montreal Circle, St. Paul) marked 35 years since it sold its first kegs of Extra Pale Ale to Johnny's Bar. Now it's inviting others to celebrate, too, on Saturday from 1 to 7 p.m.

Live music begins at 1:30; food will be from Dark Horse Bar & Eatery, Lone Oak Grill and New Bohemia. On tap outdoors: Summit Extra Pale Ale, Summit Sága IPA, Summit Oktoberfest and the Minnesota State Fair exclusive, Summit Berry Bazaar Black Currant and Cranberry. Indoors, the Ratskeller Beer Hall is open, with all 20 draft lines open.

Cost is $10 for an entrance wristband; ages 12 and under are free with a parent. Beer tickets are $7 each, or three for $20. Like all good parties, this one will happen rain or shine. Find more info at summitbrewing.com.

A prix-fixe dinner at St. Paul Grill

Dust off the bottles and iron the linens: the iconic St. Paul Grill (350 N. Market St., St. Paul), shuttered since the start of the pandemic, is open again. To kick things off, there's a $45 three-course prix-fixe dinner through Oct. 17. First-course options include chicken wild rice soup and salads; second course has trout, chicken, pork chops and top sirloin; and finally, a selection of housemade desserts. But if you're craving chicken pot pie or calamari, the regular menu is available, too. The only thing guests will find different about the St. Paul Grill is the hours. Currently the dining room is open Wednesdays through Sundays from 5 to 9:30 p.m.; the bar is open from 4 to 10:30 p.m. Because time is limited, reservations are recommended. Make yours at stpaulgrill.com.

Fall lovers' delight

It's a busy time in St. Paul. The historic City House (258 Mill St., St. Paul) is holding a "Fall in Love With Fall" weekend starting Friday at 4 p.m.

Naturally, food is part of the celebration. Special menu items include beer cheese soup, beer brats and sauerkraut, rosemary pork medallions with spaetzle and grilled apples, and mini doughnuts. A selection of fall beers and cocktails, too.

Make it a family affair on Oct. 16 and 17 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., when City House will have pumpkin decorating accessories on hand — just bring your own pumpkin. Find all the details about the weekend's events at cityhousemn.com.

Synergy Series tickets

Tickets for two new additions to Spoon and Stable's Synergy Series with Los Angeles chefs Jon Shook and Vinny Dotolo are now available.

The Synergy Series Dialogues allows participants to get up close and personal with the chefs as part of a noontime conversation. Hospitality consultant Alison Arth of Salt and Roe will lead the discussion with Shook and Dotolo on Oct. 22 at noon at the American Swedish Institute (2600 Park Av. S., Mpls.).. Cost is $10 — and all $10 is donated to local nonprofit Appetite for Change. There's an option to attend virtually, too.

If you missed out on tickets for the main dining event, a limited number of four-course prix-fixe tickets are available for the Synergy Series Bar Experience on Oct. 21 and 22, with seating in Spoon and Stable's bar and lounge (211 N. 1st St., Mpls.). Cost is $195, which includes beverage pairings. Register for all events at exploretock.com/spoonandstable. For more information on the Synergy Series, go to thesynergyseries.com.

Ghost stories

Is the Lexington haunted? The Twin Cities Paranormal Society will tell you at a special cocktail party on Oct. 29 and Oct. 30 from 8 to 11 p.m. at the Lexington (1096 Grand Av., St. Paul). The group will share the findings from their official investigation of the Lex, and will also talk about other haunts around the country. Tickets, if you dare, are $55 and include passed appetizers and a cocktail. Get them at bit.ly/3Btqa4K.