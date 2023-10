Tap the bookmark to save this article.

BERLIN — Several construction workers fell from scaffolding at a building site in Hamburg on Monday, and five died, authorities said.

The fire service in Germany's second-biggest city said that the accident happened in the HafenCity district, German news agency dpa reported.

HafenCity is a former port area on the Elbe river that is being redeveloped with office and residential buildings, hotels and shops.