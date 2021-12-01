4th Warmest Meteorological Fall on Record at MSP

Average December Snowfall

Below is a look at the last 30 year snowfall for the month of December. These last 30 years (1991-2020) make up our climatological normals. Note that our 'average' December snowfall is right around 12" (11.8" to be exact). Last year we picked up 12.4", which is right about what we should get. The most snow we've ever seen during the month of December was 33.6" set in 2010. The least amount of snow we've had during the month was a Trace set in 1943 and 1913.

Snow Depth Across The Region

Here's a look at snow depth across the region, which shows minimal snow cover across the northern third of the state. The greatest snow depth was reported in International Falls, where 5" was on the ground. Meanwhile, folks in the southern two-thirds of the state are snow free.

Weather Outlook Ahead

The simulated radar from AM Thursday to AM Wednesday shows somewhat active weather across the Midwest with several impulses of energy scooting along the international border. Each system will bring the potential of snow across the international border and northern Minnesota. The biggest system arrives late Saturday into Sunday with the possibility of shovelable/plowable snow north of the Metro. There is another potential system that will move through the Midwest on Tuesday, which could bring more snow to the region. Stay tuned...

Snowfall Potential Through AM Monday

According to the ECMWF, there could be some shovelable/plowable snow across the northern half of the state with some spots picking up closer to 3" to 6" by Monday.

Drought Update For Minnesota

According to the US Drought Monitor, nearly 3% of the state is still considered to be in an extreme drought (in red across northern Minnesota), which is down from nearly 58% from 3 months ago. There has been a slight improvement in Severe Drought, which is at 27%, down from 88% 3 months ago. Nearly 52% of the state is still under a Moderate Drought, which includes much of the Twin Cities Metro.

Precipitation Departure From Average Since January 1st

Here's a look at the precipitation departure from average since January 1st and note that most locations are still several inches below average. The Twin Cities The metro is still -6.42" below average since January 1st, which is the 46th driest January 1st - November 30th on record.

Thursday Weather Outlook

Thursday will be another very warm day with temps warming into the mid 40s, which will be nearly +10F above average for the early part of December. Skies will generally be sunny in the morning with clouds thickening up through the day. There could be a few light rain or snow showers after dark.

Meteograms for Minneapolis

The hourly temps for Minneapolis on Thursday show readings starting in the upper 30s in the morning and warming into the mid 40s by the afternoon. There will be a sunnier in the morning, but clouds will thicken up through the day with light rain/snow chances late and mainly north of the metro. Winds will be out of the northwest and will gust close to 20mph through the day.

Weather Outlook For Thursday

High temps across the region on Thursday will still be well above average. Readings will range from the lower 30s across northern Minnesota to the mid 60s across parts of South Dakota, where record highs will be possible

Extended Temperature Outlook For Minneapolis

Temperatures will be well above average for the early part of December with highs running nearly +10F to +15F above average. Highs by the weekend will be closer to average with readings warming into the mid 30s.

Extended Weather Outlook For Minneapolis

The weather outlook through the first weekend of December shows temperatures gradually cooling to near normal levels. There is a chance of snow this weekend, but the best chance will be across northern Minnesota once again. There is another chance of snow as we approach Tuesday.

Extended Temperature Outlook For Minneapolis

According to the ECMWF & GFS extended temperature outlook, temperatures will be well above average over the next several days. However, temperatures will gradually cool as we head through the first full week of December. According to the GFS, there will be a continued temperature rollercoaster as we head through mid month.

8 to 14 Day Temperature Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, the 8 to 14 day temperature outlook shows well above average temperatures continuing across much of the nation and especially the Southern US.

8 to 14 Day Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, dry weather will be in place across much of the Plains. Meanwhile, folks in the northwest and east of the Mississippi River will have a better chance of precipitation.

4th Warmest Meteorological Fall on Record at MSP

By Todd Nelson, filling in for Douglas.

Believe it or not, Minneapolis just experienced its 4th warmest Meteorological Fall (September 1st - November 30th) on record. Interestingly, 3 of the 4 warmest such periods have occurred since 2015.

2021 has also been a very warm year so far. In fact, the Twin Cities is currently sitting at its 5th warmest year on record and According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, the 8 to 14 day outlook keeps well above average temperatures in place across much of the nation, including the Upper Midwest. Climate Central notes that the average high temperature for Minneapolis during the month of December has warmed +4.6 degrees since 1970. Good grief!

With that being said, the weather outlook into the weekend looks cooler and a little more unsettled. A fairly decent storm system blows into town with wind-whipped flakes expected on Sunday. Plowable snow will stay across the far northern part of the state once again.

The MSP Airport typically sees around 12 inches of snow in December. Last year we had 12.4". In 2010, 33.6" fell!

Extended Forecast

THURSDAY: Mild December Sunshine. Winds: NW 10-15. High: 48.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Winds: ENE 5. Low: 33.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. What month is it? Winds: WNW 10-15. High: 43.

SATURDAY:Chillier afternoon breeze. Winds: SE 10-20. Wake-up: 26. High: 36.

SUNDAY: Wind-whipped flakes. Plowable North. Winds: WNW 15-35. Wake-up: 27. High: 36.

MONDAY: A bit nippy. Few flurries possible. Winds: WNW 10-15. Wake-up: 19. High: 29.

TUESDAY: Chance of snow. Don't hold your breath. Winds: NNE 10-20. Wake-up: 19. High: 28.

WEDNESDAY: Feels like December. Winds: WSW 10-20. Wake-up: 18. High: 30.

This Day in Weather History

December 2nd

1985: Record low highs are set in north and east central Minnesota with temperatures ranging from the single digits below zero to the singles digits above. Alexandria was the cold spot with a high of 4 degrees Fahrenheit below zero. Other record low high temperatures included Redwood Falls with 3 below, Long Prairie with zero, and Litchfield and Little Falls with 5 degrees above zero.

1982: A record high of 63 degrees is set at the Twin Cities.

Average High/Low for Minneapolis

December 2nd

Average High: 32F(Record: 63F set in 1982)

Average Low: 17F (Record: -17Fset in 1886)

Record Rainfall: 0.30" set in 1933

Record Snowfall: 2.7" set in 1978

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

December 2nd

Sunrise: 7:32am

Sunset: 4:32pm

Hours of Daylight: ~9hours & 0 minutes

Daylight LOSTsinceyesterday: ~ 1 minute & 27 seconds

Daylight LOSTsince SummerSolstice (June 20th): ~6 Hour & 50 Minutes

Moon Phase for December 2nd at Midnight

1.0 Days Before New Moon

National High Temps Thursday

The weather outlook on Thursday shows above average temperatures across much of the nation. Interestingly, much of the Central US will be well above average with record to near record highs will be in place across the Plains and along the Front Range of the Rockies.

National Weather Outlook

The weather outlook through the end of the week shows mostly quiet weather across much of the nation with the exception of the northern tier of the nation. There will be areas of light rain/snow across the Great Lakes and Northern New England States.

Extended Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's Weather Prediction Center, heavier precipitation will be found in the Pacific Northwest. There will also be another swath of heavier precipitation from the Lower Mississippi Valley to the Ohio Valley and into the Northeast.

Extended Snowfall Potential

Here's the extended snowfall potential through next week, which shows heavier snow potential across the northern tier of the nation. The heaviest will be found across the Rockies and across the Great Lakes Region.

