A 46-year-old northwestern Minnesota man received a 40-year prison term Wednesday for killing his wife a few months after his plea for an early release from federal prison was granted.

Eric J. Reinbold, 46, of Oklee, was sentenced in Pennington County District Court in connection with the death of 34-year-old Lissette Reinbold on July 9, 2021, after a jury convicted him in September 2022 of second-degree murder. Prosecutors alleged that Eric Reinbold was angry at his wife, accusing her of cheating on him and rejecting his demands for sex.

With credit for time in jail since his arrest, Eric Reinbold is expected to serve about 25 1⁄ 3 years in prison and the balance on supervised release.

One of Lissette Reinbold's children found her body beside her vehicle. She suffered stab wounds to her neck, torso and upper extremities, the criminal complaint noted.

Officers arrested Eric Reinbold, 44, nearly four weeks later in woods close to his parents' property north of Oklee.

Lissette Reinbold's death occurred less than four months after her husband was granted an early "compassionate release" from federal prison, where he was serving time for possessing pipe bombs.

His five-year sentence initially called for him to be locked up until February 2022, but U.S. District Judge John Tunheim set Eric Reinbold free in March 2021 from the federal lockup in Oxford, Wis.

The defense argued that Eric Reinbold's health problems, including high cholesterol and borderline high blood pressure, made him especially vulnerable to contracting COVID-19 while incarcerated. The filing also pointed to his wife's persistent health challenges as she cared for their children while staying employed.

Prosecutors countered that Eric Reinbold had already contracted the virus and recovered. They also noted that the prison was virus-free at the time of their filing.

In his order granting the early release, Tunheim endorsed the defense's points and added, "Although Reinbold's crime was serious and could have resulted in serious injuries, there was no violence, and the court is of the belief that Reinbold will not do something as ill-advised and dangerous again.

"As such, the court finds that reducing his sentence to time served will not minimize the severity of the offense, pose a risk to the community, or result in sentencing disparities."

Eric Reinbold's criminal history also includes a conviction in 2015 and a brief jail sentence for ramming his truck into a car that was occupied by his wife and two children.

Lissette Reinbold, whose survivors include four children, "was a wonderful mother, daughter, sister and friend and will be dearly missed by all who knew her," her online obituary said. "Lissette was a very active, loving mother to her kids. She was a dance mom, soccer mom, basketball mom, theater mom, softball mom, and swimming mom."