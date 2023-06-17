Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Five people are dead after police said a speeding driver ran a red light on Lake Street in south Minneapolis late Friday.

According to a news release from the Minneapolis Police Department, a Minnesota State Patrol trooper saw a car speeding north on Interstate 35W, near the 46th Street exit, just after 10 p.m. Friday.

The car exited the highway before the trooper could try to pull it over, Minneapolis police said. Police said the car ran a red light at Lake Street and S. 2nd Avenue, and crashed into another car.

All five people in that other car — four women and one girl — were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Police say a man got out of the car that had been speeding on the interstate, and ran away.

Minneapolis police said they took a man into custody Friday, and that he was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center for evaluation.

Minneapolis homicide investigators started an investigation overnight, police said.

This is a developing story. Please check startribune.com for updates.

Correction: This story has been updated after Minneapolis police said the Minnesota State Patrol was not pursuing the speeding car.