Get your bourbon on

The latest bourbon dinner from The Butcher's Tale's (1121 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls., 612-236-4075, butcherstale.com) will feature Kentucky's Barrell Craft Distillery and smoked dishes prepared by chef Peter Botcher. The four-course Barrell Craft Bourbon and Smoke Dinner is Feb. 25 from 6 to 9 p.m. in the heated beer garden; dishes range from sautéed scallops and escargot in a garlic-parsley butter and smoked bone marrow with oxtail marmalade to grilled swordfish, smoked bison New York strip and Key lime pie. Cost is $150 per person; reserve your spot online at butcherstale.com.

Where's your Minnesota spirit?

Sample more than 20 Minnesota-made craft spirits, seltzers, mixers and more at the Made in Minnesota tasting event Feb. 23 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Uptown's Granada Theater (3022 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls.); cost is $60 per person. The event, which also includes food and live music, was organized by Lowry Hill Liquors, Granada Theater and the Uptown Association as a benefit for the Uptown community. Tickets are $60 per person; get yours at bit.ly/3YpOSi7. For a list of participating distilleries, go to uptownminneapolis.com.

Want to make dumplings?

Amid its Umami revamp, Travail Kitchen and Amusements in Robbinsdale is holding a dumpling cooking class Feb. 22-23 with chef-owner Mike Brown. Start with bubbles and bites, followed by a multicourse meal with beverage pairings. Leave with recipes to re-create the dumplings and dipping sauces you made, plus a special take-home dessert. Classes are at 5 and 8 p.m.; cost is $159. Register online at travailkitchen.com. Travail is at 4134 Hubbard Av. N., Robbinsdale.

Folly introduces coffee classes

Coffee lovers, here's your chance to learn about specialty coffees while tasting along. Folly Coffee Co. is starting monthly coffee classes, and the first one is Feb. 22 from 5-6 p.m. at Folly Coffee Shop & Jinx Tea Bar (4503 France Av. S., Mpls.). Taste two samples of espresso comparing traditional espresso vs. single origin, and participate in a discussion with Folly owner Rob Bathe. Cost is $20; get (limited) tickets at follycoffee.com.