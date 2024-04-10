Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

ROME — Search and rescue operations were underway on Wednesday at a hydroelectric plant close to the northern Italian city of Bologna, after a devastating blast killed at least three workers, injured five, and left four missing.

Dozens of firefighters and divers continued operations overnight following the massive explosion on Tuesday afternoon that rocked the plant at about 40 meters (131 feet) below the water level, causing the collapse of parts of the structure and flooding.

Rescuers said Wednesday they had few hopes to find the four missing alive.

''We are working, but with a few hopes of finding missing people alive … the scenario we are facing doesn't give us this impression,'' said Luca Cari, a spokesman for Italian firefighters.

''We are working in very complex and difficult conditions, the floor hit by the explosion was dry and now has 50 centimetre of water, we are reconsidering the intervention and evaluating safety considerations,'' Cari added.

The explosion at power company Enel's Bargi plant, south of Bologna, happened during maintenance work and collapsed part of the nine-story underground structure, sparking a fire and flooding at wide depths.

The prefect of Bologna, Attilio Visconti, said a fire broke out when a turbine exploded on the eighth floor below the surface, flooding the floor below.

According to the first reconstructions of the accident by witnesses and survivors, the blast happened during a testing operation that involved about 15 workers, almost all employees of three external companies hired by Enel.

The three men who died in the explosion were identified as workers, aged between 35 and 73, local media reported.

Local prosecutors are expected to launch a probe Wednesday.

Marco Masinara, the mayor of the nearby town of Camugnano, said the structure was ''a historic power plant for us,'' providing jobs for many families.

''Until today, nothing ever happened. Today, a drama occurred. Our world collapsed,'' he added, saying that three of the injured were in serious condition.

The artificial Suviana Lake was formed by the construction of a dam from 1928-32, and is located in a regional park. Operator Enel Green Power said in a statement Tuesday that there was no damage to the dam.

The string of recent accidents on worksites across Italy has fuelled again concerns by trade unions about workplace safety in the country. Two of the country's largest unions were already due to hold a four-hour nationwide strike on Thursday.

In another worksite accident in February, five workers were killed and three seriously injured while building a supermarket in the city of Florence.