A suspected north Minneapolis drug dealer has been given a sentence of slightly less than eight years for stabbing a man she believed owed him $60.

Angelique L. Simons, 47, was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty to second-degree manslaughter in connection with the killing of 40-year-old Joseph M. Pixley, of Minneapolis, on Jan. 22 at a home in the 2000 block of N. Queen Avenue.

With credit for time in jail since her arrest, Simons will serve the first 4⅔ years in prison and the balance on supervised release.

Officers arrived at the home shortly before 4 a.m. and found Pixley on the kitchen floor with a stab wound to the chest. He died soon afterward at North Memorial Health Hospital.

Witnesses say Simons called Pixley to the home, where she demanded that he pay her the $60 she felt was owed to her. Simons then pulled a knife and stabbed Pixley in the chest.

Officers determined that Simons "deals heroin out of the residence and gets mad about her money, her dope and people stealing from her," the charges read.

Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482