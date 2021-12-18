MEXICO CITY — Four men were killed in north-central Mexico Saturday when armed assailants burst into a home where a holiday-season party was being held and opened fire.

Prosecutors in the state of Guanajuato said two other men were wounded in the shooting. The attack occurred before dawn Saturday in the town of Cueramaro, near the border with Jalisco state.

There was no immediate information on a possible motive in the attack.

However, the Jalisco drug cartel has been fighting to take over territory in Guanajuato from local gangs. Guanajuato is a farming and industrial state with the highest number of homicides in Mexico.