3M has reached a $6 billion settlement with veterans and military service members over earplugs they claim were defective and led to hearing loss.

The proposed settlement, which a judge will need to approve, caps a years-long saga and ends one of the largest mass torts in U.S. history.

More than 200,000 claims were filed over 3M's Combat Arms CAEv2, which were once standard military issue.

Lawyers for the plaintiffs celebrated the settlement, which will ask claimants to register for a payment plan and provide proof of hearing damage.

"This historic agreement represents a tremendous victory for the thousands of men and women who bravely served our country and returned home with life-altering hearing injuries," attorneys Bryan F. Aylstock and Christopher A. Seeger said in a news release Tuesday. "We are proud to have obtained this settlement, which ensures that those who suffered hearing damage will receive the justice and compensation they so rightly deserve."

Payments will be made through 2029.

Maplewood-based 3M said in a statement the settlement is not an admission of liability.

"The products at issue in this litigation are safe and effective when used properly," the company said. "3M is prepared to continue to defend itself in the litigation if certain agreed terms of the settlement agreement are not fulfilled."

3M previously tried and failed to resolve the cases in bankruptcy court.

The Combat Arms earplugs were developed and sold by Aearo Technologies, which 3M acquired in 2008. They were sold to the military between 1999 and 2015.

The settlement, which was the result of months of negotiations, is meant to settle claims that are pending in state court as well as the federal cases.

3M will pay $660 million this year to address past trial verdicts and federal and state bellwether cases.

Over the past two years, military plaintiffs won 10 of 16 earplug bellwether trials in U.S. District Court in northern Florida and juries awarded them nearly $300 million.

A bellwether trial was scheduled to begin in Minnesota state court next month regarding civilian claims.

"Today is an important step forward for 3M," Kevin Rhodes, 3M chief legal affairs officer, said on a conference call with analysts Tuesday morning.

Several analysts offered congratulations as some of the legal uncertainty that had been weighing on 3M's stock lifted. The company still faces claims over its Bair Hugger medical device.

Rhodes also said that state attorneys general have withdrawn their rejections for the up-to-$12.5 billion PFAS settlement with water systems announced earlier this year, making court approval more likely.

