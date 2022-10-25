Tap the bookmark to save this article.

3M on Tuesday reported a dip in sales but a jump in profit during its third quarter.

Currency exchange headwinds created by a strong U.S. dollar though are dampening its outlook. The Maplewood-based company to lower its profit forecast for the full year.

"We continue to position 3M for the future through investments for growth, productivity and sustainability, along with active portfolio management," said Mike Roman, 3M's CEO, in a statement.

The multinational conglomerate more than doubled its profit from a year ago to $3.86 billion, or $2.69 a share. The adjusted earnings per share beat analyst expectations and excludes special items, like litigation and divestitures costs.

The company's stock was down slightly by 0.4% in mid-morning trading.

"This quarter we divested our food safety business and began executing the work-streams to successfully spin our health care business, resulting in two world-class, public companies," Roman said.

3M announced the spinoff in July of its $8.6 billion health care business. Roman called the overall macroeconomic backdrop as a "highly uncertain environment."

The company lowered its full-year outlook to a range between $10.10 to $10.35 a share, down from the previous forecast of between $10.30 to $10.80.

3M sales declined 3.6% in the third quarter to $8.6 billion on lower sales of disposable respirators, as well as divestitures and foreign currency exchange.

3M continues to grapple with long-running litigation over defective military earplugs and the looming firefighter foam lawsuits. Stock analysts have estimated 3M's total earplug liabilities could ultimately cost the company tens of billions of dollars.