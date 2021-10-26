Though its earnings were flat, 3M weathered rising prices and supply chain woes to beat Wall Street's financial forecasts for the third quarter.

The Maplewood-based industrial giant on Tuesday reported profits of $1.43 billion, or $2.45 cents a share, even with the same time last year. Stock analysts on average were expecting per-share profits of $2.20.

3M's third quarter sales tallied $8.9 billion, up 7.1 % over a year ago and above analysts' average forecast of $8.67 billion.

"In the face of continued global challenges, the3Mteam executed well and delivered broad-based organic growth, along with strong margins and cash flow," 3M CEO Mike Roman said in a statement. "Overall, end-market demand remained strong, and we navigated supply chain disruptions."

3M on Tuesday also updated its guidance for the rest of 2021, clipping the upper end of its expected profit range. The company it now forecasts earnings per share to be $9.70 to $9.90, compared to $9.70 to $10.10 earlier.

3M is now pegging its sales growth for the year at 9 % to 10 %, compared to prior guidance of 7 % to 10 %.

All four of 3M's divisions posted sales growth over 2020's third quarter, but operating profits fell in three of them. An unprecedented supply chain disruption, including clogged ports and too few truckers, has affected companies across the United States.

In 3M's industrial segment, sales clocked in at $3.2 billion, up 7.2 %. But operating income of $620 million marked a 20 % year-on-year decline.

In transportation and electronics, sales were up 5.8 % to $2.5 billion, though operating earnings fell 9 % to $465 million.

Operating profits in 3M's consumer division dipped 3 % to $332 million, while sales grew 8.1 % to $1.5 billion.

The company's health care division posted sales of $2.2 million, up 4.1 %. Health's care's operating income tallied $529 million a 7 % increase over a year ago.