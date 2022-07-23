Keep That Card
Tom Hoge: The former two-time Minnesota State Amateur champ and world 47th-ranked player made five birdies — including the final three holes — and one bogey for a Saturday 66 that moved him into fifth place, six shots off the lead.
Throw That Card
Callum Tarren: He shot even-par 71, but that still dropped him from Friday's third place to T-13 after so many others went low. Three front-nine bogeys, included one on his first hole. He saved par at the watery par-5 18th when his second shot ended up short of the green and against a boulder but still got up-and-down.
On the course with Tom Kim
PGA Tour special temporary member Tom Kim tied for 73rd after his first-round 73, but followed with a Friday 68 and a Saturday 67 and is 5-under par through 54 holes. He made three twos on his opening nine, including a 135-yard approach shot he holed for eagle at No. 1. It's his 13th PGA Tour start, coming two weeks after the 20-year-old who named himself after Thomas the Tank Engine finished third at the Scottish Open. He's already ranked 40th and had a top-25 finish at the U.S. Open in June.
3M moment
Second place after two rounds, Argentina's Emiliano Grillo drove into a divot in the first fairway Saturday morning, but forgot the field was playing preferred lies in anticipation of heavy rain later. He knocked a 100-yard wedge shot to 6 feet and made the birdie putt anyway. "It worked great, made a three," he said. "It's one of those if I would have made par, I would have just laughed about it. It's the first hole." He almost forgot two holes later until his caddie reminded him. He shot 67 and is in second place, four shots behind leader Scott Piercy.
Chip shots
- Play was suspended at 10:57 a.m. and players removed from the course because of approaching thunderstorms and threat of lightning. Play resumed at 5:35 p.m., a delay of 6 hours and 38 minutes.
- Saturday's first tee times were 6:50 a.m. and the earliest groups finished 16 holes when the horns blew. Piercy finished seven holes with five consecutive birdies to take a four-shot lead.
- Because of the long delay, all Saturday tickets will be good for Sunday grounds-only access, tournament officials announced. That's grounds access only.
- CBS' top broadcasting team Jim Nantz and Nick Faldo is calling the network's coverage this weekend. Former Gophers and Vikings football player and longtime rules official Mark Dusbabek is providing rules insights and weather updates for them.
- Tied for second after Saturday's 65, Utah Jazz fan Tony Finau on his team's blockbuster trade that sent five players and five draft picks from the Timberwolves for big man Rudy Gobert: "We got the good end of the stick." He praised Gobert's work in Utah and admired Jazz executive Danny Ainge's bounty of draft picks received. "That's what Ainge does."
- Minnesota connection: Troy Merritt, formerly of Spring Lake Park High School, shot a 70 and is 2-under for the tournament.