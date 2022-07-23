Keep That Card

Tom Hoge: The former two-time Minnesota State Amateur champ and world 47th-ranked player made five birdies — including the final three holes — and one bogey for a Saturday 66 that moved him into fifth place, six shots off the lead.

Throw That Card

Callum Tarren: He shot even-par 71, but that still dropped him from Friday's third place to T-13 after so many others went low. Three front-nine bogeys, included one on his first hole. He saved par at the watery par-5 18th when his second shot ended up short of the green and against a boulder but still got up-and-down.

On the course with Tom Kim

PGA Tour special temporary member Tom Kim tied for 73rd after his first-round 73, but followed with a Friday 68 and a Saturday 67 and is 5-under par through 54 holes. He made three twos on his opening nine, including a 135-yard approach shot he holed for eagle at No. 1. It's his 13th PGA Tour start, coming two weeks after the 20-year-old who named himself after Thomas the Tank Engine finished third at the Scottish Open. He's already ranked 40th and had a top-25 finish at the U.S. Open in June.

3M moment

Second place after two rounds, Argentina's Emiliano Grillo drove into a divot in the first fairway Saturday morning, but forgot the field was playing preferred lies in anticipation of heavy rain later. He knocked a 100-yard wedge shot to 6 feet and made the birdie putt anyway. "It worked great, made a three," he said. "It's one of those if I would have made par, I would have just laughed about it. It's the first hole." He almost forgot two holes later until his caddie reminded him. He shot 67 and is in second place, four shots behind leader Scott Piercy.

Chip shots