Maplewood-based 3M has fired senior executive Michael Vale because of inappropriate personal conduct and for violating company policy.

The company did not elaborate on the cause but said the dismissal, effective as of this past Friday, was unrelated to to the company's operations and financial performance.

"When 3M learned of and verified the violation, it took immediate action," the company said in a public filing.

Vale did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

He had been with 3M for more than 30 years and most recently served as its group president and chief business and country officer, reporting directly to CEO Mike Roman.

He had been promoted to the new role just last month with responsibility for three of the company's four business groups: safety and industrial, transportation and electronics, and consumer. He was also responsible for country governance and driving growth in emerging markets.

Vale served in a variety of roles through the years both in the U.S. and abroad, including managing director of the company's operations in Spain and Brazil. He was also previously group president of safety and industrial business and executive president of its health care business group.

He also serves on the board of directors for Bloomington-based Toro.

3M said it has started a search for his successor.