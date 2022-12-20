Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

3M will stop making the toxic "forever chemicals" known as PFAS by the end of 2025, the Maplewood-based company announced Tuesday.

Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, used for their nonstick and water-resistant properties, are a key part of many products but do not break down in the environment, which has led to numerous contamination issues.

"While PFAS can be safely made and used, we also see an opportunity to lead in a rapidly evolving external regulatory and business landscape to make the greatest impact for those we serve," CEO Mike Roman said in a statement.

3M will also "work to discontinue use of PFAS across our product portfolio by the end of 2025," according to a news release.

PFAS accounts for $1.3 billion in sales for 3M, or about 3% of total revenue. The chemicals are manufactured in Illinois, Alabama, Germany, Belgium and Cottage Grove.

The company has faced a number of legal challenges involving PFAS over the years, including an $850 million settlement with the state of Minnesota.

"3M will continue to remediate PFAS and address litigation by defending ourselves in court or through negotiated resolutions, all as appropriate," 3M said in a news release.