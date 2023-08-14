Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

DULUTH — An inmate at the St. Louis County jail was found dead in his cell last week, with no obvious cause of death apparent at the scene.

The 34-year-old man was found alone in his cell Thursday morning. Staff began lifesaving efforts and Mayo Ambulance and the Duluth Fire Department also responded. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

There had been no altercations, according to a news release Sunday from the St. Louis County Sheriff's Department announcing the death. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating.

The inmate has not yet been named and the cause of death is pending autopsy, toxicology results and the BCA investigation.