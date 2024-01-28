Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

ISLAMABAD — Separate traffic crashes in eastern Afghanistan have left at least 33 people dead and 16 others injured, authorities said Sunday.

Ten collisions occurred in the Sorabi district of Kabul province, on the main highway linking the Afghan capital, Kabul and the eastern Nangarhar province, killing 17 people, including two children and four women, said Khalid Zadran, spokesman for the Kabul police chief.

Ten others were injured in the crashes and they were hospitalized for treatment, Zadran said.

Meanwhile, four additional collisions happened in the eastern Laghman province near the end of the same highway between Kabul and Nangarhar, killing 15 people, according to a statement from the Laghman police chief.

One person was killed and six others were injured in other parts of Laghman province, it added. The injured were transferred to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Traffic crashes are common in Afghanistan, mainly because of poor road conditions and the carelessness of drivers on highways.