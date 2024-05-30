Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

One of the individuals who carried out a fatal shooting inside the Mall of America the day before Christmas Eve in 2022 has received a sentence topping 30 years.

TaeShawn Adams-Wright, 19, was sentenced by Hennepin County District Judge Paul Scoggin after pleading guilty for his role in the killing of 19-year-old Johntae Hudson inside the mall's Nordstrom department store.

With credit for time in jail since his arrest, Adams-Wright is expected to serve roughly 19½ years in prison and the balance on supervised release.

The Hennepin County Attorney's Office charged Adams-Wright and Lavon Longstreet, 19, with aiding and abetting intentional second-degree murder.

"Mr. Adams-Wright engaged in gun violence that endangered lives of countless people as they enjoyed their day at the Mall of America," Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said in a statement. "A long prison sentence is appropriate to sufficiently protect public safety."

Shortly before 8 p.m. on Dec. 23, 2022, surveillance video showed the suspects chasing Hudson, of St. Paul, through the store before standing over him and firing multiple shots.

Hudson was shot eight times and died at the scene. Police recovered his firearm, which law enforcement said he fired twice.

Holiday shoppers and employees dove for cover as the shooting unfolded. A bullet grazed one woman.

At the time of the shooting, Longstreet was six weeks away from turning 18. Moriarty filed a motion to have him certified as an adult because he "played a lead role in a brazen shooting that left one person dead and endangered the lives of many others at the Mall of America."

Longstreet fled the state after the shooting, and Bloomington police issued a warrant for his arrest. Authorities captured him in Georgia with his mother three weeks after the shooting. He has a hearing scheduled for Friday.

Hudson's slaying is the only fatal shooting in the Mall of America, according to a mall official. It was part of a string of incidents where guns were brandished in an armed robbery or a shooting inside the mall. About a week later, a man was shot in the leg and another grazed by a bullet on the third floor on New Year's Eve.

Months later in 2023, another shooting sent the mall into lockdown for two hours when a dispute ended with several shots fired outside a Nike store. No injuries were reported.

Weeks after that, a man armed with a long gun robbed a Lids store in the mall before being tackled and arrested.