A three-vehicle crash north of the Twin Cities injured 12 people, including an infant with severe injuries and six teenagers in a minivan who were less seriously hurt, authorities said Friday.

The chain-reaction wreck occurred about 4:45 p.m. Thursday northwest of North Branch on Hwy. 95 near NE. 310th Avenue, the State Patrol said.

The most seriously injured among was 1-month-old Hudson S. Allen, of North Branch, the State Patrol said. All others in the vehicles were expected to survive their injuries.

According to the patrol:

An SUV heading southeast on Hwy. 95 was about to turn left onto 310th and was hit from behind by a minivan whose driver, 19-year-old Analia Hanson, of Mora, Minn., "didn't take the bypass lane on the right," a statement from the patrol read.

The impact pushed the SUV into the opposite lane/lanes, where it was struck by a car.

The five teens with Hanson in the minivan ranged in age from 15 to 19 and were all from Cambridge.

The infant was in the SUV with two family members: a 28-year-old woman and a 2-year-old girl.

The westbound car was being driven by a 71-year-old man from Harts, W. Va., who was accompanied by a 71-year-old woman in his family.