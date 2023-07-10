Tap the bookmark to save this article.

A three-vehicle crash after dark in western Wisconsin left one person dead and two others injured, officials said Monday.

The wreck occurred about 9:40 p.m. Sunday on eastbound Interstate 94 near Menomonie, the Wisconsin State Patrol said.

One of the drivers, a 32-year-old woman from the Los Angeles suburb of Baldwin Park, suffered fatal injuries, the patrol said. Conditions of the two surviving vehicle occupants have yet to be released.

The patrol also has yet to disclose the circumstances surrounding the crash.