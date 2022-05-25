Steady Pour dinner series goes Mexican

Steady Pour, a Minneapolis cocktail company and event space, has tapped Nixta chef Gustavo Romero for a three-night dinner series beginning June 2.

Romero and Steady Pour beverage director Jeff Seidenstricker have teamed up to curate a five-course tasting meal highlighting traditional Mexican flavors with beverage pairings. The dinner series will be held June 2-4 — June 3 is already sold out — at Steady Pour, 2125 E. Hennepin Av., Mpls. Tickets are $120 and include food, drink and gratuity.

Even if you're not familiar with Romero, you might have had his tortillas. During the pandemic, Romero began making corn tortillas using heirloom corn and traditional nixtamalization techniques. The tortillas have become popular among home cooks and chefs alike, and are available both at his takeout-only storefront (1222 NE. 2nd St., Mpls., nixtampls.com) and in local stores and co-ops.

Summer fun at ASI

The American Swedish Institute's first of three Friday night lawn parties is June 3 from 5 to 8 p.m.

With games, music and galleries, there is ASI fun for everyone. But we're all about the food. Fika, the museum's cafe, will feature fermented beet sausage, grilled prawns with lingonberry cocktail sauce, curry grilled vegetables, desserts, specialty cocktails, beer and nonalcoholic shrubs.

Tickets are $20 ($15 for ASI members, $5 for kids 6-11, kids 5 and under free) and include museum admission; food is an additional cost. Register at asimn.org. The American Swedish Institute is at 2600 Park Av. S., Mpls.

Go whole hog at Heritage Fire event

Cochon555's inaugural Heritage Fire dinner is coming to town June 12 at the Loews Hotel (601 1st Av. N., Mpls.). The all-inclusive tasting, which celebrates heritage-breed livestock and heirloom produce, features on-site cooking, food and an impressive list of participating chefs and farms.

Savor food from Tommy Begnaud, Mr. Paul's Supper Club; Tyler Johnson, Saint Dinette; Carrie McCabe-Johnston, Nightingale; Mateo Mackbee, Krewe Restaurant; Pedro Walcott, Guacaya Bistreaux; Beth Dooley, Beth Dooley's Kitchen; Michael Shaughnessy, Advellum Vegetable Eatery; and many more.

The Heritage Fire dinner is from 5:45 to 8 p.m.; VIP ticket holders get in at 5 p.m. Cost is $99 for general admission and $150 for VIP tickets and includes all food and drink. Buy them online at heritagefiretour.com/minneapolis — but only if you're 21 or older.