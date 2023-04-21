Mint Mango Salad with Peanuts and Lime

Serves 6.

Note: For his book "The Blue Zones American Kitchen: 100 Recipes to Live to 100," Dan Buettner visited with chefs and cooks across the country already following a version of the Blue Zones diet. Among them was this recipe from chef Yia Vang, of Union Hmong Kitchen. Find tamarind powder in Asian grocery stores or online. You'll have more seasoning than you'll use for the recipe.

For the seasoning mix:

• 1 1/2 tbsp. tamarind powder (see Note)

• 1/2 tsp. tomato powder

• 1/2 tsp. onion powder

• 1 tsp. paprika

• 1/3 c. crushed dried Thai chile

• 1/3 c. salt

• 1/2 c. sugar

For the mango salad:

• 1 pineapple, peeled, quartered, cored and cut into slices 1 in. thick

• 1 unripe mango, peeled and diced

• 6 crabapples, peeled, cored and diced

• 1/4 c. chopped fresh mint

• 1/4 c. chopped fresh Thai basil

• 1/4 c. roasted unsalted peanuts, chopped

• 1/2 tsp. lime zest

• Juice of 1 lime

• Salt and freshly ground pepper

Directions

To make the seasoning: Combine all the ingredients in a bowl or jar and mix well. Set aside.

To make the mango salad: Heat a grill to high heat and then grill the pineapple slices for about 45 seconds per side, or until they caramelize.

In a large bowl, combine the grilled pineapple, mango and crabapple. Top with seasoning mix, to taste. (Store leftover seasoning in a glass jar in the cupboard.) Add the mint, basil, peanuts, lime zest and lime juice. Toss to combine and add salt and pepper to taste.

Tomato, Eggplant and Sweet Potato Pasta Sauce

Serves 6 to 8.

This quick pasta sauce is full of flavor. It's especially good made with home-canned garden tomatoes, but if you don't have them, used canned tomato purée. From Roger Buettner, Dan's father and traveling partner, in "The Blue Zones American Kitchen" (National Geographic, 2023).

• 1/4 c. olive oil

• 1 1/2 c. chopped onion

• 3 cloves garlic, minced

• 1/2 c. chopped red or green bell pepper

• 1 1/2 c. peeled and chopped eggplant

• 1 1/2 tsp. dried basil

• 1 1/2 tsp. dried parsley

• 1 1/2 tsp. dried oregano

• 1/2 tsp. dried rosemary

• 1/2 tsp. dried thyme

• 2 (28-oz.) cans tomato purée

• 1/2 cooked sweet potato, peeled and mashed

• 1 tsp. salt

• Cooked pasta, for serving

• Chopped macadamia nuts, for garnish

Directions

In a stockpot, heat the oil over medium-high heat. Add the onion, garlic, pepper and eggplant and cook, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables are soft, 8 to 10 minutes.

Add the basil, parsley, oregano, rosemary, thyme and puréed tomatoes. Simmer for 30 minutes.

Add the sweet potato and salt and cook, stirring, until heated through. Taste and adjust the seasoning as needed. Serve over pasta and garnish with chopped macadamia nuts.

Hoppin' John with Carolina Gold Rice and Sapelo Red Peas

Serves 6.

Note: Carolina Gold rice is a unique heirloom grain that's known for its unique starchiness and earthy, nutty flavor that's unlike the supermarket rice we're used to. A West African strain, it was first grown, cultivated and cooked on American soil by slaves on plantations. In the late 19th century it was the dominant rice in the U.S., but was nearly extinct after the Depression. Thanks to a handful of growers like Rollen Chalmers of South Carolina, who are reviving such heirloom grains, you can now find Carolina Gold rice in stores and online. If you can't find red peas, or Sea Island peas, use black-eyed peas; they may need to cook longer. From "The Blue Zones American Kitchen," by Dan Buettner (National Geographic, 2023).

• 1 c. Sapelo (or Sea Island) red peas (see Note)

• 1 tsp. salt

• 1/2 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

• 1 tsp. smoked paprika

• 3 c. water

• 2 c. Carolina Gold rice (see Note)

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

In a large pot, combine the peas, salt, pepper and paprika. Add the water and bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Reduce the heat to low and simmer for 30 minutes.

Put rice in a 9- by 13-inch baking dish and pour the pea mixture over the top. Cover the baking dish with the aluminum foil and bake for 30 minutes. Serve hot.