COON RAPIDS, Minn. — Three people were found dead in a house in the Minneapolis suburb of Coon Rapids on Monday, and it is being investigated as a homicide case, police said, while providing few details.

A statement from the Anoka County Sheriff's Office said dispatchers got a 911 call just before 12:30 p.m. from an open line that was silent except for ''sounds of a disturbance in the background.'' Officers arrived to find two males and one female dead inside the residence.

The investigation is still in its early stages, and no arrests have been made, the statement said.

The statement did not provide details on what might have happened inside the residence and said no further information would be released at this time.

Tierney Peters, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office, declined to say whether investigators believed it was a triple-homicide or a double homicide-suicide, saying that was still being investigated.

She also said authorities weren't commenting on the cause of death because it was still under investigation, and that the ages of the three people were still being confirmed. She also declined to say whether authorities were looking for anyone else in connection with the case.