TORONTO — Three people were taken to hospital Wednesday after a stabbing at the University of Waterloo in Canada.

Police in Waterloo, Ontario said three victims were stabbed inside the university's Hagey Hall. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

One person was taken into custody, police said. An increased police presence was expected on campus ''as officers continue to clear buildings and ensure public safety.''

Police did not provide a motive for the attack and said more details will be released as they become available.

The University of Waterloo said in a tweet that is it supporting the police in their investigation.

It said there is no further risk to the campus community.

Classes scheduled for Wednesday evening in Hagey Hall were cancelled, but all other campus operations will proceed as usual, the university said in a tweet.