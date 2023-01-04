The former boyfriend of a woman whose body was found last week in a ditch north of Rochester has been charged with killing her.

Mustafa Rahshad Bush, 39, of Rochester made his first appearance Wednesday in Olmsted County District Court on two counts of second-degree murder and one count of first-degree drug possession in the death of 41-year-old Kimberly Robinson.

Bush's bail was set at $3 million.

A passerby walking a dog found Robinson's body Dec. 26 in a snowy ditch near River Bluffs Lane NW. and W. River Road in Cascade Township. An autopsy showed Robinson died from a gunshot wound to her neck, according to court records.

The records also show that witnesses and family members told police Robinson and Bush were briefly together on Christmas Eve, though Robinson spent the night with family before going to a friend's house. Witnesses said Robinson and Bush were fighting at the time.

According to the complaint, cellphone data placed the two together at their southeast Rochester home from early Christmas morning to about 9 p.m. that day, when communication between Bush's cellphone and cell towers cuts off.

Robinson's cellphone was tracked from their house to the 1400 block of Marion Road and then to northwest Rochester and W. River Road before the phone stopped pinging its service provider.

Court records say investigators had Bush under surveillance last week and watched him move what was later revealed as Robinson's clothes, ID, credit cards and other belonging to a car belonging to one of Bush's relatives. Police also found a half pound of cocaine among Robinson's possessions, according to the complaint.

Records show blood was found inside Bush's car, including on the driver's side seatbelt and in the front passenger area. Forensic evidence hasn't been completed to determine where the blood came from.

Bush's criminal history includes a conviction for murder for his role along with two others who pleaded guilty to the shooting in 2006 of a 25-year-old man in Rochester.

He served about 13 1⁄2 of his nearly 21-year sentence in prison before going on supervised release in March 2020.