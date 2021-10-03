DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — A cyclone battered Oman on Sunday, lashing the sultanate with high winds and rain as the storm killed three people, including a child.

Cyclone Shaheen made landfall Sunday night just off from Muscat, Oman's capital, with winds reaching up to 150 kph (93 mph), according to the state-run Oman News Agency.

The cyclone quickly lost strength and forecasters downgraded it to a tropical storm. It left flooding and other damage, forcing some to evacuate their homes. Flights had stopped across the sultanate, which sits on the eastern edge of the Arabian Peninsula.

The child who died drowned in floodwaters, while two Asians living in Oman were killed when a rock slide crushed them inside their home, the Oman News Agency reported. Others initially had been reported missing.

The neighboring United Arab Emirates also warned those on its eastern reaches to be prepared for the storm.