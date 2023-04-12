Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Three people were shot and sustained nonfatal injuries in Brooklyn Park on Tuesday afternoon. So far six suspects have been arrested.

The suspects and victims knew each other, according to a Brooklyn Park Police Department news release.

Officers responded around 4:35 p.m. to the 3500 block of Brookdale Drive to reports of a shooting. While there, other officers found a suspect's vehicle in the 4900 block of Brookdale Drive, less than a mile west of the original report, according to the release.

Gunshot victims were at both locations, and three people were taken to local hospitals for serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Officers recovered more than 15 spent bullet casings just west of the initial location. Police tried to stop one suspect who fled in a vehicle and was pulled over on Hwy. 252 southbound and taken into custody, the release states.

Two more suspects were arrested in a separate traffic stop in the 900 block of Brookdale Drive.

Brooklyn Park Police did not immediately return a request for additional details on the shooting Tuesday evening.