BIMINI, Bahamas — Angel Reese had her seventh double-double, two teammates also had double-doubles and No. 12 LSU cruised to its seventh-straight easy win, beating UAB 99-64 in the Goombay Splash on Saturday.

Reese had 25 points and 10 rebounds, Flau'jae Johnson 19 and 13, a career-high for the freshman, and Jasmine Carson 12 and 12, her first double-double, for the Tigers (7-0), who won the tourney title. Alexis Morris also had 19 points and Sa'Myah Smith 11.

Their wins in the Goombay Classic were by 28 and 35 points, the only two games LSU has won by less than 54.

The Tigers handed the Blazers (4-1) their first loss by shooting 62% with a 33-rebound advantage and scored 60 points in the paint.

Denim DeShields and Desiree Ware both had 14 points for UAB, which shot 46%.

