AUSTIN, Texas — The SXSW Film & TV Festival will open with the premiere of ''3 Body Problem,'' the anticipated Netflix series from ''Game of Thrones'' creators David Benioff and D. B. Weiss, and ''True Blood'' writer Alexander Woo.

''3 Body Problem'' will kick off the 31st edition of the Austin, Texas, festival on March 8. The series, based on Liu Cixin's novel, is a dystopian story in which scientists are being targeted by a mysterious force. A detective story unravels a larger threat to humanity. ''3 Body Problem'' debuts March 21 on Netflix.

SXSW also announced that its centerpiece will be ''The Fall Guy,'' David Leitch's action thriller starring Ryan Gosling as a stunt man. The film, co-starring Emily Blunt, will be released May 3 by Universal Pictures.

The festival unveiled its lineup of features, documentaries and midnight selections. Among the highlights is Pamela Adlon's directorial debut, ''Babes," starring Ilana Glazer as a single woman who gets pregnant from a one-night stand.

Also premiering at SXSW will be Sam Yates' ''Magpie,'' starring Daisy Ridley; and documentaries on songwriter Diane Warren ("Diane Warren: Relentless"), the Black Keys ("This Is a Film About the Black Keys") and the Scottish rock band Mogwai ("Mogwai: If the Stars Had a Sound").

SXSW Conference and Festivals runs March 8-16.