MEXICO CITY — Three bodies recovered in an area of Baja California are likely to be those of the two Australians and an American who went missing last weekend during a camping and surfing trip, according to the state prosecutor's office.
Most Read
-
3 bodies recovered likely those of 2 Australians and American who went missing, prosecutors say
-
Drone footage shows Ukrainian village battered to ruins as residents flee Russian advance
-
London, meet the new boss, same as the old boss. Mayor Sadiq Khan wins historic third term
-
In Botswana, 44 victims of an Easter bus crash in South Africa are laid to rest
-
Afghanistan's only female diplomat resigns in India after gold smuggling allegations