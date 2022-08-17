As thrilling as the ever-growing list of new State Fair foods is, we all know that the first bite inside the fairgrounds has to be an old favorite. Because our time with the fair is blissful but brief, each moment should be spent remembering why we fell in love with it in the first place. That means braving the elements, weaving through crowds and standing in line to greet these homegrown friends, our icons of the Minnesota State Fair.
Grilled peaches from the Produce Exchange
Summer is peak peach season and these globe-sized beauties are filled with floral, sweet juices that dribble down your chin. Just a little time on the grill caramelizes the juices, rendering the flesh all the more supple. Dolloped with a little yogurt — or goat cheese and honey — this is a rare, fresh bite that eats like a decadent treat. Carnes Avenue and Underwood Street
Roast corn
Driving down a Minnesota back road in August means pulling over to a farm stand hawking sweet corn. At the fair, those sweet kernels come to us thanks to Brad Ribar's corn stand, where the cobs are simply roasted and slathered in salty, sweet cream butter, which isn't even necessary but highly recommended. Dan Patch Avenue and Nelson Street
Pronto Pup
We know there are corn dog devotees out there (we see you, Poncho Dog), but the Pronto Pup, a Wisconsin-made sausage with savory coating containing a blend of corn, wheat and rice flours, is the true Minnesota original. The family behind the bright yellow stands throughout the fairgrounds claim theirs was the first kind of corn dog to be sold at the Minnesota State Fair, starting in 1947. Even more important, the "Wiener dun in a bun" introduced the practice of serving food on a stick. What's more iconic than that? Several locations
Cheese curds from the Mouth Trap
When Minnesotans talk about cheese curds, these curds, around since the 1980s, are what come to mind. Light and fluffy batter is fried to a crackly crisp, revealing a super-stretchy cheese interior. There's always a line and it may seem long, but it moves at a surprising clip. Pay attention, grab that little boat and remember there is no reason to share. Food Building
Sweet Martha's Cookie Jar
Are they the best chocolate chip cookies you'll ever have? Maybe not. But the fair's top-selling stand, year after year, has to be doing something right. Serving a mountain of warm cookies in a bucket would be it. Freeze the leftovers, if there are any, and warm them up for a Sweet Martha's fix long after the sun sets on the fair. Three locations
Egg coffee from Salem Lutheran Church Dining Hall
Minnesota church ladies know what's up when they set a pot of coffee on. That coffee fuels community fellowship, comforts mourners and celebrates life's highlights. Know this: There is no egg in the coffee cup. Eggs are mixed into the grounds for an incredibly smooth, exquisitely simple cup of church basement coffee. North side of Randall Avenue
Giant Egg Roll from Que Viet
The massive egg rolls from this family-owned stand are a complete meal on a skewer and hit differently than the average wrapped-and-fried appetizer. The crispy wrapper is overflowing with pork and vegetable fillings, making it impossible to eat without losing just a little along the way. That's OK — there are plenty more. Cooper Street and Dan Patch Avenue
Walleye Cakes from Giggles' Campfire Grill
The second-best walleye experience, just behind casting off a small boat with the loons calling in the background, is digging into a walleye cake at the State Fair. The flaky fish, crispy bread coating and tangy sauce are pure lake country bliss — plus the live music, ample beer selection and proximity to log rolling makes this dish a full-on occasion. Lee Avenue and Cooper Street
Ham loaf at Hamline Church Dining Hall
The longest-running food vendor at the fair, and one of the few sit-down restaurants left, Hamline Church Dining Hall has consistently slung Swedish meatballs, baked chicken and ice cream for 125 years. But its signature ham loaf is one of a kind: ground ham and beef are gently seasoned with curry powder and allspice and baked in a brown sugar-vinegar-mustard sauce for a midsummer meatloaf that just works. Dan Patch Avenue between Underwood and Cooper streets
Fresh French Fries
Yes. These are just French fries — no weird serving them on a stick or shtick. And yet a giant cup of these surface-of-the-sun hot fries are a must-eat item. Potatoes grown in Big Lake are cut, soaked, fried and salted, making these fries — a fair staple since 1973 — the epitome of potato delights. Judson Avenue between Nelson and Underwood streets and Liggett Street
Tom Thumb Mini-Donuts
Enjoy the childlike delight of watching these diminutive doughnuts being made: Dough plops onto the belt, tumbles into the hot grease and eventually is tossed with that distinctive cinnamon sugar. Even those who swear they don't have a sweet tooth are utterly beguiled by the crispy dough, crunchy sugar topping and magical little bites that disappear with an alarming quickness. They've been a State Fair classic for more than 70 years. Two locations: Underwood Street and Barnes Avenue and Cooper Street between Wright and Dan Patch avenues.
Apples
We are an apple state and this early part of the harvest season showcases all the crispy, juicy beauties at the fair. Track down new varieties or frozen cider pops at the Minnesota Apple stand, or indulge with a little cinnamon sugar and pie crust at Minneapple Pie or the Apple Dumplings stands. It's not the fair — or fall — without that first taste of apples. Minnesota Apple, Agriculture Horticulture Building; Minneapple, Judson Avenue between Nelson and Underwood streets; Apple Dumplings, Randall Avenue
Chicken in a waffle cone from the Blue Barn
Fried popcorn chicken stacked inside a freshly made waffle cone, drizzled with breakfast gravy and harboring a chocolate-covered malted milk ball, is just the kind of snack-food insanity we love about the fair. Blue Barn launched this dish in 2014 and it became an immediate classic. It's a must-order that poses as both breakfast and later-day foods. West End Market
Nordic Waffles
From the moment it debuted at the fair in 2019, Nordic Waffles has had constant lines emanating from its gnome-topped cabin. The instant icon brings stateside chef Stine Aasland's thin and lightly crisp Norwegian-style waffles with all manner of fillings, from salmon to berries. And now that Nordic Waffles has closed its spot at Potluck food hall in Roseville's Rosedale Center, this is the only place to have one freshly made. West End Market
Jerk chicken roti sandwich at West Indies Soul Food
Owner and chef Sharon Richards-Noel does not pull any "Minnesota nice" punches with her powerful Caribbean flavors. There will be Scotch bonnets involved and every bite is all the better for it. The fiery and flavorful jerk chicken, with just a hint of sweetness, is wrapped in a fluffy blanket of tender-chewy roti. International Bazaar
Maple cream nitro cold press at Minnesota Farmers Union Coffee Shop
Year after year, this booth is a must-stop for some of the fair's freshest and most refined offerings that showcase the delicious hard work of Minnesota family farms. But the little shop outdid itself with this caffeine-charged morning chiller, sweetened with heavenly Minnesota maple syrup. Dan Patch Avenue, between Cooper and Cosgrove streets
All You Can Drink Milk Stand
In a place where excess reigns, it's a wonder that this is the only bottomless offering at the fair. Thanks to Minnesota dairy farmers, choose from 2% or chocolate and go wild. (Lactose-sensitive folks may want to walk on by.) Though prices have risen 2,000% over the past seven decades — it debuted for a dime — the $2 cup is still one of the fair's best bargains. Judson Avenue and Clough Street
Deep-fried cream cheese-stuffed olives at Fried Olives on a Stick
Sometimes, the best fair food is the first fair food — and that depends entirely on where you enter. Come in on Como Avenue and you might kick things off with something creamy from the Dairy Barn. Start out at the campgrounds, and Giggles is within range. Those arriving by public transit get dropped off near the Grandstand, and have some exceptional options within the first few steps. One of our favorites is the salty-creamy-crunchy stick of deep-fried cream cheese-stuffed olives. It satisfies just about every long-abided fair-food craving. West of Nelson Street, south of the grandstand
Chocolate malt
Whether you're loyal to Dairy Goodness in the Dairy Building or partial to Kiwanis Malts' volunteer-run stand, a cup of soft serve whose closest cousin is the Wendy's Frosty is the surest way to cool down on a hot fair day, and required eating for many fairgoers. Kiwanis, Cosgrove Street between the Fine Art Center and 4-H Building
Cheese on a Stick and Fresh Lemonade
This vintage fair booth neighboring the Giant Slide has a few specialties, but most repeat customers come for the two in the name: battered chunks of molten American cheese and a giant plastic cup of refreshing lemonade to wash it down. Nelson Street between Dan Patch and Carnes avenues
Turkey sandwich at Turkey to Go
While the loon might be the official state bird, the turkey has to be the second. These sandwiches are an ode both to turkey farmers and to the fact that Minnesota is the country's top turkey producer. Bite into the simplicity of a bun piled high with chopped turkey meat seasoned with a mix of garlic and paprika. The squooshy, juicy bites are a handheld delight, and a side of ranch doesn't hurt anybody's feelings. Clough Street between Carnes and Judson avenues
Breakfast at the Peg
We can't decide what's more alluringly quaint about the Peg: the fact that it serves breakfast almost all day (and has for nearly 40 years) or that it's the State Fair's only diner with table service. Grab a seat under a red umbrella, order some hotcakes and relax. There's no better place to people-watch at the Great Minnesota Get-Together. Outside the Ag-Hort Building
Cheeseburger at the Midway Men's Club
The fair and its cacophony of fried foods can be a bit of a bear on the wallet. That's why it's key to know about the burger at the Midway Men's Club. The simple steamed burgers, layered with a melty, orange cheese, are one of the few bargains at the fair, priced cheaper than your average fast food stop ($2.50 when we last had one in 2018). The burgers aren't just a tasty reprieve from the high-ticket dishes, but they're also a fundraiser. Since 1960, the fair has helped fund the group's neighborhood youth programs on St. Paul's East Side. Underwood Street between Wright and Dan Patch avenues
1919 Root Beer
Made in New Ulm, this fizzy treat is the epitome of frosty root beer. The proprietary mix of smooth vanilla flavor and the nose-tickling delivery is an ideal icy pairing with any other bite at the fair. 1919 is brewed in small batches using only real sugar as a sweetener. Southeast corner of Dan Patch Av. and Underwood St.
Midtown Global Market
Through the years, this stand inside the International Bazaar has delivered consistent excitement with its rotating selection of vendors. Every year, two businesses from the Lake Street food hall each spend a week at the fair, and the results often become classics. Hot Indian now has their own stand and Manny's Tortas has normalized walking around the fair while drinking out of a pineapple (both vendors have moved to the Food Building). This year brings Venezuelan arepas and deep-fried empanadas to the the Great Minnesota Get-Together, and we can't wait. International Bazaar