A 24-year-old man was shot and killed Monday afternoon in Minneapolis' Phillips neighborhood, and police say they are investigating to determine what happened.

Officers responded just before 4 p.m. to the 2900 Block of 5th Avenue S. and found a man with several gunshot wounds, lying on the grass next to the sidewalk, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara said at the scene. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made so far. Police found a handgun with an extended magazine at the scene, O'Hara said. The chief did not comment on what is believed to have led to the shooting.

"We are working through the stages of the initial leads that we have," O'Hara said, adding that he doesn't believe it presents ongoing danger to the public.

Behind O'Hara, a woman was sobbing on the bridge over the Midtown Greenway bike path as she was consoled. Residents who lived near the scene stood quietly on opposite ends of the crime scene that was taped off and had about a dozen squad cars parked around it.

O'Hara lamented the long-term effects these highly visible shootings can have, saying it will have an "impact forever on a family, but also on entire blocks and neighborhoods," O'Hara said.

He said the tragic nature of scenes such as this also take a toll on himself and responding officers.

"It's extremely difficult as police officers to see the results of this violence day in and day out, to see young people who have been killed, dead on the street," he said.