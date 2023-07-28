An inmate at the Anoka County jail has died under circumstances that remain under investigation a week later, officials said.

Cristian I. Rivera-Coba, 22, of Minneapolis, died July 21 after he "became unresponsive when being attended to by a detention deputy and medical staff with the Anoka County contracted medical provider, Advanced Correctional Healthcare, Inc.," said Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Tierney Peters.

"The jail and medical staff immediately requested assistance from Allina [emergency medical services]and began actively administering life-saving measures on the inmate," Peters said. "Emergency responders transported him to a local hospital where he sadly was later declared deceased."

Peters said the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office will make a determine of the cause and manner of Rivera-Coba's death, and the investigation is being led by the Sherburne County Sheriff's Office.

Rivera-Coba was booked into the jail on July 18 and later charged with auto theft, fleeing police in a motor vehicle and driving under the influence of a controlled substance.

The charges say he admitted to Blaine police after his arrest to smoking percocet pills laced with fentanyl shortly before being pulled over.

"Cristian was very loved by his family and friends," read an online fundraising page on behalf of his family. "He was born in Virginia and made Minnesota his home at age 11. He was very happy by the side of his family, he left us with our hearts broken."

Rivera-Coba's mother, Obdulia Coba, said in a statement provided by the family's attorney:

"I only want to know what happened to my son. Our family has been trying to get answers and no one will tell us anything. We want to know why he was arrested, what happened at the jail, and why he was sent to the hospital. I love my son and want dignity for him. We just need to know what happened to him."