The victim of a fatal motorcycle crash in St. Paul has been identified as a 21-year-old.

Police say that Sail D. Moo was the victim of Sunday night's crash, which happened just before 9 p.m. near the intersection of White Bear Ave N & Bush Ave.

Moo was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are still piecing together what happened, but they believe that inexperience played a role in the fatal crash.

According to an online fundraiser for funeral expanses, Moo was known as "Taywaywa" by his friends.

"Taywaywa was the core of his family after his father had passed, leaving him little to no choice but to step up and take full responsibility for his family," the fundraiser said. "At a very young age he provided and took care of his family wants and needs. He leaves behind a devastated mother, brother, and a baby sister."