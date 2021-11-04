The family of a missing 33-year-old woman last seen near Hinckley, Minn., is offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to her recovery.

Ashley Carlson of Grantsburg, Wis., was last seen east of Hinckley on Sept. 24, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. She is 5 feet 9 inches tall and about 220 pounds.

A search will take place from 10 a.m. to dusk on Sunday. Base camp for the search will be at the Lake Lena Community Center, 45749 Grace Lake Rd., Sandstone, Minn.

"The outpouring of support our family has received in our search for Ashley has been incredible. We are so thankful for the kindness of friends and strangers, the diligence of many law enforcement agencies and the help of news organizations that are keeping Ashley's picture and information in front of the public," said Krista Struck, Carlson's mother in a statement Friday.

"As hunters venture into the woods in the coming days, we ask that they keep their eyes open for Ashley as well."

Anyone with information should contact the Pine County Sheriff's Office at 320-629-8380 or the Burnett County (Wis.) Sheriff's Office at 715-497-5648. The family also has a confidential tip line at 218-241-0341.

