Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Check back here each day till Aug. 11 to find out how the athletes with Minnesota ties did at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

Monday, July 29

Bridget Carleton, Lynx, women's basketball: Host France handily defeated Carleton's Canada 75-54 in the teams' pool play opener. Carleton had eight points, eight rebounds, two steals and two blocks for Canada.

Napheesa Collier and Cheryl Reeve, Lynx, women's basketball: The United States, led by Lynx head coach Reeve on its quest for an eighth-consecutive women's basketball gold medal, beat Japan 102-76 in its opening game. After missing five Lynx games with plantar fasciitis pain, Collier started for the U.S., putting up four points in 15 minutes.

Alanna Smith, Lynx, women's basketball: In Australia's 75-62 loss to Nigeria, Lynx forward Smith led the Opals with 15 points. She also posted seven rebounds and shot 3-for-5 from three for the Australians.

Regan Smith, Lakeville, swimming: Smith finished atop the 100-meter backstroke semifinals with a time of 57.97 seconds, eight-tenths of a second off her world record. Australian Kaylee McKeown, who holds the Olympic record, swam 0.02 seconds slower than Smith in the second semifinal, setting up a faceoff in Tuesday's event final at 1:56 p.m.

Jordan Thompson, Edina, women's volleyball: After dropping the first two sets, the U.S. nearly pulled off a comeback against China but fell 3-2, with a 15-13 final set. Thompson scored three points in the U.S. loss.

Sunday, July 28

Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves, men's basketball: The Wolves star scored 11 points in his Olympic debut, a 110-84 win over Serbia.

Suni Lee, St. Paul, women's gymnastics: Lee, the defending Olympic all-around champion, qualified for the all-around final again as well as the event finals in the balance beam and uneven bars. She also helped the U.S. advance to the team final with the highest combined score.

Airi Miyabe, Gophers, women's volleyball: Miyabe's Japanese team opened its Olympic tournament with a 3-1 loss to Poland.

Nuni Omot, Mahtomedi, men's basketball: The 29-year-old Omot, who played at Concordia (St. Paul), had 12 points and six rebounds in South Sudan's 90-79 comeback win over Puerto Rico in his country's Olympic basketball debut.

Ava Stewart, Gophers, women's gymnastics: An incoming freshman for the Gophers, Stewart competed in all four apparatuses to help Canada advance to the team final with a sixth-place finish in qualifying. She also claimed the 22nd of 24 berths in the all-around final.

Saturday, July 27

Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Timberwolves, men's basketball: Canada opened its first Olympic tournament since 2000 with an 86-79 win over Giannis Antetokounmpo and Greece. Alexander was 0-for-5 from the field in 12:33.

Sarah Bacon, Gophers, diving: A five-time national diving champion at the U, Bacon won the first medal for Team USA in Paris, taking silver in the women's synchronized 3-meter springboard event with Kassidy Cook.

Michael Boxall, Loons, men's soccer: The 35-year-old defender is in his third Olympics for New Zealand, which lost to the United States 4-1 in a group play match. New Zealand and the U.S. are tied with three points in Group A with one game to play.

Peter Durben, St. Paul, shooting: A St. Paul native and a 1992 Olympian in the 50-meter rifle event, Durben is the rifle coach of the U.S. shooting team, which finished 13th.

Rudy Gobert, Timberwolves, men's basketball: He had seven points and three rebounds in 18 minutes for France in the host country's 78-66 victory over Brazil.

Joe Ingles, Timberwolves, men's basketball: The 36-year-old Ingles, who signed with the Wolves this month, played about two minutes and scored no points in Australia's 92-80 win over Spain.