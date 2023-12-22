Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Introduction: Host Michael Rand found Thursday night to be a blueprint of sorts for the Wild, Wolves and Gophers men's basketball team — all of whom won their games. The Wild got huge contributions from their core of young players. The Wolves and Gophers had all five starters in double-figures. Top players logged heavy minutes, but they also produced and earned that time.

9:00: Star Tribune outdoors writer Tony Kennedy joins Rand to discuss the impact of our warm December on a Minnesota winter tradition: ice fishing. Kennedy also looks ahead to some big outdoors stories in early 2024.

24:00: Speaking of big stories in 2024, Rand takes a couple listener questions that lead him deep into next year.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com. Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports