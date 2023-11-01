Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gov. Tim Walz announced Tuesday that Lake City will host the 76th Governor's Fishing Opener this spring.

This year's event will run from May 10 to 11 in the southeast Minnesota town where the Mississippi River widens to form Lake Pepin. Walz said in a news release he was ready to showcase the area's unique tourism.

"This region is known for its phenomenal fishing and outdoor recreation opportunities," Walz said in the announcement. "I look forward to celebrating the unique tourism and outdoor opportunities that Lake City has to offer."

The event has been in Minnesota since 1948, designed to promote the development of the state's recreation industry and serves as a kick-off celebration for summer tourism season.

The waters of Lake Pepin have 85 different species of fish, including walleye, sauger, pike, perch and white bass.

Lauren Bennett McGinty, director of Explore Minnesota, also expressed her excitement for the upcoming event.

"We will celebrate Minnesota's rich angling heritage and how fishing tourism shapes our state's modern identity," McGinty said in the release.

Ed Hoffman from Visit Lake City said he is looking forward to the "opportunity to showcase one of the Midwest's most scenic natural playgrounds and premier angling destinations, Lake Pepin."